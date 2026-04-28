Babar Azam equals three major PSL records with century against United

Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam celebrates scoring his century during their PSL 11 Qualifier against Islamabad United at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 28, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam equalled three major Pakistan Super League (PSL) records with a blistering century against Islamabad United in the Qualifier of the ongoing 11th edition here at the National Bank Stadium on Tuesday.

Babar top-scored in the high-stakes fixture with a swashbuckling 103 off just 59 deliveries, studded with 12 fours and four sixes, and helped the table-toppers pile up a massive total of 221/7 in their 20 overs.

His 57-ball century in the ongoing match marked his second in the ongoing edition, meaning he became only the second batter in the history of the marquee league to score two centuries in a single season, joining Usman Khan, who registered the feat in PSL 9 with Multan Sultans.

Overall, it was Babar's fourth century in the PSL, and it helped him draw level with Hyderabad Kingsmen's Usman, who also has four hundreds, with his most recent coming in the league stage of the ongoing eight-team tournament against Multan Sultans.

Most centuries in PSL

Usman Khan – four in 35 innings Babar Azam – four in 110 innings Kamran Akmal – three in 74 innings Rilee Rossouw – three in 98 innings Fakhar Zaman – three in 105 innings

Furthermore, Babar's 103-run knock also helped him equal Lahore Qalandars' Fakhar Zaman's long-standing record of scoring the most runs in a single edition of the PSL.

Notably, the left-handed opener piled up 588 runs in 13 innings for the Qalandars in the seventh edition of the PSL with the help of one century and seven half-centuries.

Babar Azam, however, conceded 10 innings to accumulate as many runs in the ongoing season, scoring at an astounding average of 98.00 and a strike rate of 146.63, having smashed two centuries and three fifties.

Most Runs in a PSL Season