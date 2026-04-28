Babar Azam sets all-time PSL record during Qualifiers against United

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam on Tuesday added another feather to his cap as he became the first batter to score 500 runs in a single edition for the fourth time in the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
The right-handed batter set the benchmark in Zalmi's PSL 11 Qualifier against three-time champions Islamabad United, underway here at the National Bank Stadium.
Babar entered the fixture with 485 runs in 10 innings and comfortably amassed the 500-run landmark in the third over of Zalmi's innings by smashing United's Richard Gleeson for a boundary.
As a result, Babar has now breached the 500-run barrier in a single edition of the PSL the most times, four, surpassing RawalPindiz counterpart Mohammad Rizwan, who has achieved the feat thrice for Multan Sultans.
Babar Azam first scored 500-plus runs in a single PSL edition in 2021 for Karachi Kings, while all three of his came for Zalmi.
Besides Babar and Rizwan, only Lahore Qalandars' Fakhar Zaman and another Zalmi batter, Kusal Mendis, have scored in excess of 500 runs in a single PSL edition.
Meanwhile, the record for the most runs in a single season belongs to Fakhar, who piled up 588 runs in the 2022 edition for the Qalandars.
Most Runs in a PSL Season
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