Samarawickrama, Dulani helps Sri Lanka down Bangladesh in T20I series opener

Sri Lanka's Harshitha Samarawickrama plays a shot during their second Women's T20I against India at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on December 23, 2025. — BCCI

SYLHET: Harshitha Samarawickrama and Imesha Dulani's brisk half-centuries propelled Sri Lanka to a comfortable 25-run victory over Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series here at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana's decision to field first backfired as the touring side accumulated 161/4 in their 20 overs, courtesy of a third-wicket partnership between Samarawickrama and Dulani.

Sri Lanka, however, got off to a shaky start to their innings as Sultana Khatun removed their left-handed opener Hasini Perera (seven) in the fifth over with just 25 runs on the board.

Following the early setback, Dulani joined captain Chamari Athapaththu in the middle, and the duo batted sensibly to add an important 42 runs for the second wicket until Khatun struck again, dismissing the latter, who made a 30-ball 32.

Skipper's dismissal paved the way for Samarawickrama to walk out and bat at No.4, and the left-handed batter turned the game on its head with belligerent hitting.

Samarawickrama was amply supported by Dulani as the duo raised 80 runs for the third wicket off 53 deliveries until the latter fell victim to Nahida Akter in the penultimate over and walked back after scoring 55 off 40 deliveries with the help of seven fours.

The middle-order batter, on the other hand, batted until the final delivery of the innings and top-scored with a blistering 61 off 35 deliveries, studded with five fours and two sixes, and was thus adjudged the Player of the Match.

Khatun was the standout bowler for Bangladesh, taking two wickets for 29 runs in his four overs, while Marufa Akter and Nahida made one scalp apiece.

Set to chase a daunting 162-run target, the home side could muster 136/7 in 20 overs despite all-rounder Shorna Akter's gutsy half-century.

Shorna waged a lone battle for Bangladesh and top-scored with a 45-ball 60 after walking out to bat at No.6 when the hosts were reeling at 44/4 in 5.3 overs.

Besides her, Dilara Akter (23), Juairiya Ferdous and Sobhana Mostary, 16 each, could amass double figures against a disciplined Sri Lankan bowling attack, collectively led by Malki Madara, Mithali Ayodhya and Athapaththu, who bagged two wickets each.

The 25-run victory gave Sri Lanka a 1-0 lead in the three-match away series against Bangladesh, with the second T20I scheduled to be played at the same venue on Thursday.