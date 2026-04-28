CPL 2026 fixtures announced as tournament expands to seven teams

Trinbago Knight Riders celebrate winning the Men's 2025 Caribbean Premier League Final match 34 between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders at Guyana National Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Providence, Guyana. - CPL T20

The schedule for the upcoming edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026 season has been officially unveiled, featuring a total of 39 matches set to be played between 7 August and 20 September.

For the first time, the competition will feature seven teams, as Antigua & Barbuda Falcons, Barbados Royals, Jamaica Kingsmen, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Saint Lucia Kings and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots are joined by reigning champions Trinbago Knight Riders in the race for CPL glory.

The 2026 edition will also mark several historic milestones for the tournament. St Vincent & the Grenadines will host CPL matches for the first time, with the opening fixtures scheduled at the scenic Arnos Vale Stadium, bringing the excitement of CPL cricket to a new audience.

At the other end of the tournament, Barbados will host the CPL finals for the first time, setting the stage for a landmark conclusion to the competition.

Pete Russell, chief executive of the Caribbean Premier League, expressed his enthusiasm over the league’s expansion plans for the 2026 season, highlighting the tournament’s continued growth, its commitment to reaching new territories and its ambition to enhance the overall fan experience across the Caribbean.

He emphasised that the inclusion of new venues and an enhanced finals week reflects the league’s long-term vision to strengthen its regional footprint and deliver a world-class spectacle.

“With an expanded tournament in 2026, we are delighted to be bringing CPL cricket to St Vincent & the Grenadines for the first time," Russell said.

"We are equally excited about hosting finals week in Barbados, where we have ambitious plans to deliver the biggest and most memorable finale in the tournament’s 14-year history. Each year, our goal is to raise the bar, and I am more confident than ever that CPL 2026 will be our best season yet," he added.

For the unversed, Trinbago Knight Riders are the defending champions of the CPL, having previously defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors to claim their fourth title.

CPL 2026 Full Schedule