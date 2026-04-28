PSL 11: United win toss, elect to bowl first against Zalmi in Qualifier

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam (right) flips the coin as Islamabad United's Shadab Khan makes the call at the toss for their PSL 11 Qualifier at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 28, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: Islamabad United have won the toss and opted to field first against Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 Qualifier here at the National Bank Stadium on Tuesday.

Playing XIs

Islamabad United: Devon Conway (wk), Sameer Minhas, Mohsin Riaz, Shadab Khan (c), Mark Chapman, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain and Richard Gleeson.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Kusal Mendis (wk), Farhan Yousuf, Michael Bracewell, Aaron Hardie, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Khurram Shahzad, Sufiyan Muqeem and Mohammad Basit.

Head-to-head

United and Zalmi have come face-to-face 27 times in PSL history, and their head-to-head record hangs in balance with 13 victories each, while one match ended in no result earlier in the ongoing 11th edition of the marquee league.

Matches: 27

Peshawar Zalmi: 13

Islamabad United: 13

No Result: 1

Form Guide

The two teams enter the fixture with not all but similar momenta as the Zalmi have just one defeat in their last five completed matches, while the United have three victories in their as many previous fixtures.

Zalmi, however, are fresh from a six-wicket defeat at the hands of defending champions Lahore Qalandars, which ended their nine-match winning streak, while United are coming off back-to-back resounding victories over Hyderabad Kingsmen and Multan Sultans, respectively.

Peshawar Zalmi: L, W, W, W, W (most recent first)

Islamabad United: W, W, L, W, L