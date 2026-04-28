Jannik Sinner cruises past Cameron Norrie to reach Madrid Open quarter-finals

An undated picture of World number one Jannik Sinner. — Instagram/ rolandgarros

World number one Jannik Sinner delivered a commanding performance to defeat Britain’s Cameron Norrie in the round of 16 at the Madrid Open on Tuesday, securing a straight-sets victory, 6–2, 7–5 here at Manolo Santana.

The Italian was dominant both on serve and return, converting four of nine break-point opportunities to extend his impressive winning streak at Masters 1000 events to 25 matches.

His strong showing underlines his fine form as he builds momentum ahead of the French Open.

Sinner says familiarity with Norrie and strong serving helped him adapt to Madrid’s tricky surface and reach the quarter-finals again.

“We know each other quite well. We practised a lot together in the past tournaments also, so we both kind of knew what to expect,” Sinner said on facing Norrie for the first time.

“I felt like I was serving quite well today in the important moments.

“This surface, it’s very different to all the other surfaces, so it’s quite tough to get the right feedback. So sometimes you feel like you are not playing your best, but from the outside it seems that you are, and sometimes it is also the opposite.

“But I’m very happy to be here in the quarters again.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Italian subsequently served out the match to become the second man in history to win his first 20 Masters 1000 matches of the season, after Novak Djokovic in 2011 and 2015.

The Madrid Open quarter-finals are set to take place from 29th to 30th April, with the final scheduled for 3rd May.