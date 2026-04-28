Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Live Score, PSL 11, PZ vs IU today Qualifier

The collage of photos features Babar Azam captain of Peshawar Zalmi left and Shadab Khan captain of Islamabad United — PSL

KARACHI: The Qualifier of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 was played between former champions Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United at the National Bank Stadium on Tuesday.

Historically, both teams have faced each other 27 times in PSL history, with Zalmi and United level on 13 wins each, while one match ended in no result.

Playing XIs

Islamabad United: Devon Conway (wk), Sameer Minhas, Mohsin Riaz, Shadab Khan (c), Mark Chapman, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain and Richard Gleeson.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Kusal Mendis (wk), Farhan Yousuf, Michael Bracewell, Aaron Hardie, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Khurram Shahzad, Sufiyan Muqeem and Mohammad Basit.