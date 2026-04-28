Cleveland Guardians promote top pick Travis Bazzana: reports

An undated picture of Cleveland Guardians number one overall draft pick Travis Bazzana. — Reuters

The Cleveland Guardians are set to promote former number one overall draft pick Travis Bazzana, as the club looks to strengthen its offence in pursuit of a third successive American League Central title, according to international media repost on Monday.

Bazzana, 23, earns his call-up after an impressive stint with Triple-A Columbus, where he posted a .287 batting average alongside a .422 on-base percentage and .511 slugging.

Across 24 appearances, he recorded two home runs, 10 RBIs, 18 runs and eight stolen bases, underlining his all-round ability.

Selected first overall in the 2024 draft out of Oregon State University, Bazzana is expected to assume the role of everyday second baseman.

The position has been shared by rookie Juan Brito and utility player Daniel Schneemann, despite the latter enjoying a strong start at the plate.

Widely regarded as Cleveland’s most exciting debutant since Francisco Lindor in 2015, the Australian infielder brings a blend of power, speed and discipline.

His Triple-A numbers include 21 walks to 25 strikeouts, highlighting his mature approach.

He joins a youthful core around seven-time All-Star José Ramírez, including Chase DeLauter, Brayan Rocchio and Ángel Martínez.

Despite clear promise, the Guardians currently rank 19th in MLB for runs scored, a notable improvement after finishing 28th last season.

Cleveland opted to accelerate Bazzana’s promotion rather than delay his service time, calling him up during their series at Progressive Field against the Tampa Bay Rays, as they look to build momentum in a tightly contested division race.