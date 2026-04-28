Hosts England announce Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad

Nat Sciver-Brunt of England speaks to team mate Lauren Bell during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Semi-Final match against South Africa at Barsapara Cricket Stadium on October 29, 2025 in Guwahati, India. — AFP

Hosts England Women's Cricket Team on Tuesday announced their squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, set to begin on June 12 at Edgbaston.

All-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt will captain the side in what will be her seventh T20 World Cup appearance. The squad blends experience with emerging talent, as 18-year-old spinner Tilly Corteen-Coleman earns her maiden call-up alongside fast bowlers Issy Wong and Lauren Filer, both set to feature in their first tournament.

Corteen-Coleman rose to prominence in 2024 after claiming four wickets in four deliveries in the Charlotte Edwards Cup and has since impressed in The Hundred. Her performances also caught the attention of head coach Charlotte Edwards during a recent training camp in South Africa.

Despite the inclusion of fresh faces, England have largely retained a core group of experienced players for their first home ICC tournament since their 50-over World Cup triumph in 2017.

Veteran batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge is set to appear in her eighth T20 World Cup, highlighting the side’s depth in experience.

One notable omission is 19-year-old batter Davina Perrin, who misses out despite an impressive rise in domestic cricket.

Speaking on the squad announcement, Edwards acknowledged the difficulty of finalising the 15-player list, citing the strong pool of talent available. She emphasised the significance of hosting a global tournament on home soil and expressed confidence in the group’s potential.

"The waiting and wondering is over," Edwards said in a press release. "We have named our ICC Women's T20 World Cup squad and there is no doubt that it has been incredibly tough to get to these 15 names.

"This is the hardest set of selection meetings I have been a part of because the pool of players to choose from is so strong and so many talented players have put their hand up to be a part of the squad, which is exactly what we want. That is the nature of world-class sport, and it is a privilege we don't take lightly to be able to make these difficult decisions.

Captain Sciver-Brunt described leading England at a home World Cup as a “huge honour”, adding that the squad is determined to deliver a title-winning performance in front of home supporters.

"It is a huge honour to be leading England into a T20 World Cup at home in front of family and friends and all our passionate supporters.

"We have all been looking forward to this summer and this tournament for some time now and the naming of the squad means it is almost here and we can't wait to get out onto the field and give it everything to win this World Cup again.

"I know how much winning in 2009 meant to the players and to Charlotte Edwards as captain, and being in the team under Heather Knight's leadership for the 2017 ODI World Cup win was incredibly special.

"Now the aim is to do something similar with this fantastic group of players who I know are putting their heart and soul into achieving our goal, and that hard work will continue right throughout the summer as we start with games against New Zealand and India before that tournament begins."

England Women’s squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026:

Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Dani Gibson, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong and Danni Wyatt-Hodge.