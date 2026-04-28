Nikola Jokic triple-double keeps Denver Nuggets alive in Game 5 victory

An undated picture of Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic. — Reuters

Denver Nuggets kept their playoff hopes alive with a 125-113 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round series on Monday night, led by a superb triple-double from Nikola Jokic.

The Serbian centre posted 27 points, 16 assists and 12 rebounds as the third-seeded Nuggets bounced back after losing three consecutive games following their opening win.

Jamal Murray added 24 points, while Spencer Jones produced a playoff career-best 20 and Cameron Johnson contributed 18.

Murray said the team approached the contest with urgency, stressing the importance of maintaining energy for the full 48 minutes and avoiding any drop in intensity.

Both sides were without key players. Minnesota missed Anthony Edwards due to a knee issue and Donte DiVincenzo with an Achilles injury, while Denver were without Aaron Gordon.

Ayo Dosunmu and Mike Conley stepped into the Timberwolves’ starting line-up in their absence.

Julius Randle led Minnesota with 27 points and nine rebounds, supported by Bones Hyland and Terrence Shannon Jr. with 15 each.

Coach Chris Finch admitted turnovers and Denver’s physical approach proved decisive, saying his side attempted too many low-percentage plays instead of building rhythm.

Denver seized control in the third quarter, with Jones hitting a flurry of three-pointers as the lead stretched beyond 20 points.

Although Minnesota briefly responded to cut the deficit, Jokic and Murray ensured the Nuggets closed out comfortably. Game 6 will take place in Minneapolis on Thursday, with Denver aiming to level the series in a decisive playoff clash.