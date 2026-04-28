Pakistan in talks to host ODI tri-series featuring England, Sri Lanka

The collage of photos shows Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi (left), England's Harry Brook (centre) and Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan are in discussions to host an ODI tri-series involving England and Sri Lanka later this year, sources told Geo Super on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is planning to stage the event on home soil as part of efforts to bring top international teams back to the country for limited-overs cricket.

England have reportedly agreed to participate in the proposed series in October-November, while final confirmation from Sri Lanka Cricket is still awaited.

According to the Future Tours Programme (FTP), Sri Lanka are already set to tour Pakistan where they are set to play three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and a two-match Test series.

The three T20Is are expected to be held in October ahead of the tri-series, while the two-match Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is likely to take place in November.

It is pertinent to mention that last year the Green Shirts took part in two T20I tri-series first featuring against UAE and Afghanistan and second hosting Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

Pakistan won the first tri-series hosted by UAE by beating Afghanistan in the final on August 29, 2025 and they defeated Sri Lanka on home soil to win their second shorter format tri-nation series in Rawalpindi on November 29.

For the unversed, the Men in Green are all set to travel to Bangladesh for two-match Test series which is part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle.

The first Test is scheduled to take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka from May 8 to 12, whereas the second match shall be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium from May 16 to 20.

Seasoned top-order batter Shan Masood will lead the Pakistan squad, which features five uncapped players – Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais and Muhammad Ghazi Ghori.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh series:

Shan Masood (c), Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi.