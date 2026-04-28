PCB announces transport, traffic plan for PSL 11 Qualifier in Karachi

Peshawar Zalmi fans wave their flags during their PSL 10 match against Multan Sultans at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on April 19, 2025. — X/@thePSLt20

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday unveiled a comprehensive public transport and traffic management plan for the Pakistan Super League 11 Qualifier 1, following the government’s decision to allow spectators back into stadiums.

The high-stakes encounter between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United will be held later today at National Bank Stadium, marking the first playoff fixture of the tournament to feature crowd attendance.

In line with directives issued by Shehbaz Sharif to reduce fuel consumption, the PCB has arranged city-wide public transport services to facilitate fans travelling to the venue.

Special shuttle services, including red buses, electric buses and coaches, will operate on major routes across Karachi, transporting spectators directly to the stadium gates.

The red bus service will run from Liaquatabad via Shahrah-e-Faisal, while electric buses will operate between Numaish and Safora. Additionally, routes 51 and 52 will connect Malir with Numaish.

A detailed traffic plan has also been issued to ensure smooth vehicular movement. Key arteries, including Sir Shah Suleman Road, will remain open for regular traffic, while designated parking areas have been allocated at the National Coaching Centre and China Ground.

Commuters travelling from areas such as Karsaz, Millennium and New Town have been advised to follow specified routes to reach parking zones. Authorities have urged fans to avoid roadside parking and instead use designated spaces.

Heavy traffic will be restricted on major routes surrounding the stadium, including corridors from Sohrab Goth to NIPA, Liaquatabad No. 10 to Hassan Square, and along University Road towards Karsaz.

Traffic police have requested public cooperation, urging commuters to follow instructions to minimise disruption. Assistance will be available through helpline 1915, social media platforms and FM radio updates.

The arrangements come a day after the government lifted restrictions on spectator attendance for all three PSL playoff matches, ending a no-crowd policy previously imposed due to austerity measures.