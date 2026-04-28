Beau Greaves makes history as first woman to win PDC wanking title

An undated picture of two-time Women’s World Matchplay champion winner Beau Greaves. — Reuters

Beau Greaves made history on Monday by becoming the first woman to win a Professional Darts Corporation ranking title, defeating former world champion Michael Smith 8–7 in the Players Championship 11 final in Milton Keynes.

The 22-year-old delivered a sensational 142 checkout on double 11 in the deciding leg to secure the landmark victory after a closely contested final.

Greaves had earlier produced standout performances in the tournament, overcoming Rob Cross 6–5 and Gary Anderson 7–1, both former world champions, en route to the final.

The result marks another significant milestone in her rapidly rising career.

Already a two-time Women’s World Matchplay champion, Greaves said she was in disbelief at the achievement and expressed her joy at competing and beating players she grew up watching.

She added that she hopes to build on the success and continue progressing in the sport.

"Today I played really well. I'm so happy. I cannot even describe the way I feel," said the two-times Women's World Matchplay champion, whose nickname is 'Beau 'n' Arrow'.

"I don't know whether I just thought about being the first woman to win a title but it caught up with me, so I honestly cannot believe I took out that 142.

"I'm beating players I was watching growing up. I'm in disbelief. Now hopefully I can kick on and keep doing it, but it's an amazing feeling."

Greaves had previously become the first woman to hit a nine-dart finish on the PDC ProTour.