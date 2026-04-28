Anthony Joshua signs deal to fight Tyson Fury

An undated picture of Unified heavyweight championship twice between 2017 and 2021 winner Anthony Joshua. — Reuters

Unified heavyweight championship twice between 2017 and 2021 winner Anthony Joshua has agreed terms to face fellow former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed, setting the stage for one of the most anticipated bouts in British boxing history.

The two heavyweight stars, both multiple-time world champions, have been linked for more than a decade, but repeated negotiations had previously failed to bring the fight to fruition.

Before meeting Fury, Joshua will first make his return to the ring on 25 July in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he is scheduled to fight Kristian Prenga in a comeback bout.

Joshua has not competed since December, when he was involved as a passenger in a fatal car crash in Nigeria that claimed the lives of two members of his team.

He also faced Jake Paul in December in his most recent ring appearance.

Hearn announced on social media that the long-discussed Fury clash is now “signed, sealed and delivered”, signalling that contractual agreements between both camps are in place.

Joshua himself described the fight as the “next step” in his comeback journey, stating he has taken time to rebuild and consolidate before returning to elite competition.

Fury, 37, had earlier been seen calling out Joshua following his recent comeback victory over Arslanbek Makhmudov, after which his team claimed their side of the deal had already been completed.

A date or venue for Joshua versus Fury has yet to be confirmed, though reports suggest the showdown could take place in November, potentially on a major streaming platform.