Iran’s Hossein Vafaei shocks snooker world with Judd Trump victory

An undated picture of Iran’s Hossein Vafaei. — WST

Iran’s Hossein Vafaei produced the biggest upset of this year’s World Snooker Championship by defeating world number one Judd Trump in a final-frame decider on Monday.

The qualifier held his nerve to compile a break of 91 in the 25th frame, sealing a 13–12 victory and reaching the quarter-finals for the first time in his career.

Trump, who was aiming to add to his 2019 title, had led 10–7 and later 12–11, but Vafaei refused to be beaten.

The Iranian had earlier levelled the match at 12–12 with a century break, only for Trump to appear on course for victory after earning the first opportunity in the deciding frame.

However, the Englishman lost position and then played a loose safety shot, allowing Vafaei to seize his chance and complete a memorable win.

The beaming Iranian was warmly congratulated by Trump at the end and received a standing ovation from the crowd.

"He's such a tough opponent. I respect him on and off the table," the 31-year-old Vafaei said..

"Today I played better than yesterday and I managed it better than before. I said 'if it's my tournament, it's going to happen'. I've been working on the mental side, I've wanted to be calmer and perform.

"It's better to sometimes shut your mouth and let the game come out!"

Before the tournament Vafaei, Iran's only professional snooker player, said the build-up to the tournament had been "very hard" owing to the conflict in the Middle East.

"I'm fighting as well for my country, for my family and I'm trying my best and will give it my all," he said before his first-round win over China's Si Jiahui.