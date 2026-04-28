Michael Carrick urges focus after Manchester United’s crucial win

An undated picture of Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick. — Reuters

Manchester United moved to the brink of UEFA Champions League qualification with a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Brentford on Monday, but interim manager Michael Carrick insisted his side must remain focused on finishing as high as possible in the Premier League table.

The result lifts United into third place on 61 points, leaving them 11 points clear of sixth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion with just four matches remaining.

With the top five securing qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League, United now require only two more points to confirm their return to Europe’s elite competition after a two-year absence.

Carrick insists securing Champions League football is not enough, stressing Manchester United must keep pushing for a stronger league finish.

"The Champions League is one thing, but it's not something that we should be over-celebrating either," former United midfielder Carrick told reporters.

"We want to be finishing high up the league really, and we want to be challenging high up in the league and trying to get more points so our season doesn't get to a close when that happens.

"We have put ourselves in good position, but there's still more work to be done," added Carrick, who took charge in January with United in sixth spot after Ruben Amorim's dismissal.

Casemiro was on the scoresheet on Monday and while supporters have called on the club to keep him for another year, Carrick said the midfielder's situation was clear.

"From both sides it's pretty clear. Probably the situation and the clarity of it has helped everything," he added.

"It means a lot to him and credit to him because of the situation that it is, he's given absolutely everything as well and had some big moments for us."

United next face fourth-placed Liverpool on Sunday.