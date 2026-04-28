Match officials announced for PSL 11 Qualifier and Eliminators

Alex Wharf on field umpire signals no-ball during the second ODI match between Pakistan and South Africa at Iqbal Stadium on November 06, 2025 in Faisalabad. - AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday confirmed the match officials for the Qualifier on 28 April, Eliminator 1 on 29 April, and Eliminator 2 on 1 May in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11.

Member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees Sir Richard Richardson will lead the Playing Control Team for the Qualifier between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United at National Bank Stadium.

Richardson, who made his PSL debut earlier this season on 15 April, will conclude his campaign after officiating in 10 matches.

New Zealand’s Christopher Gaffaney and England’s Alexander Wharf, both members of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, will serve as on-field umpires for the Qualifier.

Faisal Khan Aafreedi has been appointed as the third umpire, while Zulfiqar Jan will act as the fourth umpire.

Former Sri Lanka international Roshan Mahanama will head the Playing Control Team for both Eliminators. Mahanama has officiated in all 11 PSL seasons, with his tally as match referee in the league reaching 127 matches.

For Eliminator 1 between Hyderabad Kingsmen and Multan Sultans in Lahore, Bangladesh’s Shahid Saikat will join Asif Yaqoob as on-field umpires. Rashid Riaz will perform duties as the third umpire, while Nasir Hussain will serve as the fourth umpire.

Eliminator 2, scheduled for 1 May between the winner of Eliminator 1 and the losing side from the Qualifier, will feature Ahsan Raza and Shahid Saikat as on-field umpires. Asif Yaqoob and Rashid Riaz will take on the roles of third and fourth umpires, respectively.

The officials for the PSL 11 final, set to take place on 3 May, will be announced in due course.