Luka Modric undergoes successful surgery ahead of FIFA World Cup

An undated picture of Croatian captain Luka Modric. — Reuters

Captain Luka Modric has successfully undergone surgery after fracturing his left cheekbone, the Croatian Football Federation confirmed on Monday, just weeks before the veteran midfielder is expected to feature in his fifth FIFA World Cup.

The 39-year-old AC Milan playmaker sustained the injury during a clash of heads with Manuel Locatelli in Sunday’s goalless Serie A encounter at the San Siro. Modric was forced off the pitch with 10 minutes remaining after the incident.

Despite being visibly in discomfort, the Croatian captain remained on the bench for the remainder of the match and did not receive immediate medical treatment.

In an official statement, the Croatian federation said its medical team remains in close contact with both Modric and his club as he begins his recovery process.

Head coach Zlatko Dalic expressed confidence in the midfielder’s determination to return in time for the global tournament.

"I've been talking to Luka, and wished him a successful surgery and a quality and speedy recovery," Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic said in a statement.

"I am convinced that he will do everything to be ready for the World Cup, and we'll provide full support.

"I am confident that the recovery will go according to plan and that Luka, as team captain, will lead us at another major competition this summer."

Milan are third in the standings, 12 points behind leaders Inter Milan with four games remaining, and Modric is doubtful to take any part in their season run-in. A protective mask may be needed should he recover in time for the World Cup.

The World Cup, co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico, starts on June 11, and Croatia will face England, Ghana and Panama in Group L.