David Warner responds strongly to Indian fan suggesting IPL return after PSL 11 exit

An undated picture of Karachi Kings captain David Warner. - Facebook/Karachi Kings

KARACHI: Karachi Kings captain David Warner has responded strongly to an Indian fan who suggested he should quit the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the 2026 season, following his team’s elimination ahead of the PSL 11 playoffs.

Warner took to Instagram after the conclusion of the tournament, where he reflected on his side’s campaign and praised the team’s effort despite an underwhelming finish.

He highlighted the “passion, resilience, and attitude” shown by the squad throughout the season, noting that the demands of franchise cricket are difficult to fully appreciate without being part of such an environment.

The former Australia opener also thanked fans for their “unwavering support” and acknowledged the PSL organisers for their hospitality. He further appreciated the efforts of security personnel and police for ensuring safety and managing crowd-related challenges during the tournament.

In a light-hearted conclusion to his post, Warner suggested incorporating more recreational activities such as padel or golf in future editions, while expressing hope to return to packed stadiums in upcoming seasons.

However, his post attracted attention after an Indian fan commented, suggesting he should leave the PSL and return to the IPL, implying the Indian league was a better fit for him.

“It’s better for you to quit PSL and return back in IPL,” the fan wrote.

Warner responded briefly but firmly, dismissing the suggestion and making it clear there was no consideration of such a move at present.

“No need for that now,” Warner replied.

It is pertinent to mention that the 2020 champions Kings were eliminated from PSL 11 following Lahore Qalandars’ victory over Peshawar Zalmi in the 38th match of the tournament.

This marks the fourth time Karachi Kings have failed to qualify for the playoffs since the league’s inception in 2016, having previously missed out on a top-four finish in three consecutive seasons from 2022 to 2024.