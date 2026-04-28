'I hate all their bowlers': Hasan Nawaz highlights extra aggression against India

Hassan Nawaz of Pakistan plays a shot during the third T20I match against New Zealand at Eden Park, on March 21, 2025, in Auckland. - AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan middle-order batter Hasan Nawaz has spoken candidly about the intensity of facing India, highlighting the emotional and competitive edge that accompanies one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries.

In a recent interview with a local news channel, Nawaz admitted that matches against India naturally bring added motivation and a more aggressive mindset.

However, he was quick to emphasise that modern-day cricket is driven more by match situations than by targeting specific opponents.

“When playing against India, of course there’s extra motivation. You naturally feel like you want to attack their bowlers. I hate all their bowlers, to be honest. And InshaAllah, if given the chance, we’ll try to do that going forward,” Nawaz said.

The 23-year-old also underlined the importance of situational awareness in high-pressure contests, noting that batting strategies are dictated primarily by the required run rate rather than individual bowlers.

“It doesn’t work like that. Everything depends on the situation. For example, if the required run rate is 10, 12, or even 15 runs per over, then no matter who the bowler is, you try to score as many runs as possible," he stated.

"At this level, all players are top-quality and world-class, so you prepare plans for everyone. There’s no single bowler in mind that you especially target,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the right-handed batter made his T20 International debut for Pakistan in 2025 against New Zealand.

Since then, he has featured in 25 matches, scoring 457 runs at an average of 20.77 and an impressive strike rate of 154.39, including two half-centuries and one century.

He has faced India only once in the shortest format, managing just five runs in that outing.