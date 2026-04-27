Pakistan to kick off training for Bangladesh Tests on Tuesday

Pakistan's Babar Azam bats during their training session at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on October 7, 2025. — X/@TheRealPCB

KARACHI: Pakistan's 16-member squad will partake in a five-day training camp here at the HPC Academy ahead of a two-match away Test series against Bangladesh, scheduled to run from May 8 to 20.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the training camp will commence on Tuesday, while the squad members, who are currently participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, will join the training camp after the conclusion of their respective team's campaign.

However, the players, whose teams qualify for the eight-team tournament's final, scheduled to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 2, the same day the training camp is set to conclude, will travel directly to Bangladesh, the cricket board added.

During the camp, the players part of the Pakistan Test squad will also feature in two scenario-based practice matches on May 1 and 2, respectively.

The series, which forms part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27, will begin with the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka from May 8 to 12, while the second fixture will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium from May 16 to 20.

Experienced top-order batter Shan Masood will lead the Pakistan squad, which features five uncapped players – Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais and Muhammad Ghazi Ghori.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh series:

Shan Masood (c), Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi.