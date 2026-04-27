Tawhid Hridoy's fifty helps Bangladesh down New Zealand in T20I series opener

Bangladesh's Tawhid Hridoy celebrates scoring his half-century during their first T20I against New Zealand at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on April 27, 2026. — AFP

CHATTOGRAM: Middle-order batter Tawhid Hridoy's unbeaten half-century propelled Bangladesh to a resounding six-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first T20I of the three-match home series here at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium on Monday.

Put into bat first, the touring side registered a formidable total of 182/6 in their 20 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from Katene Clarke and Dane Cleaver.

New Zealand got off to a dismal start to their innings as their opener, Tim Robinson (zero), got run out in the second over with just 11 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Cleaver joined Clarke in the middle, and the duo batted sensibly to put together an anchoring 88-run partnership for the second wicket before Rishad Hossain dismissed both set batters in his successive overs.

Cleaver and Clarke finished as the joint top-scorers for New Zealand with 51 each, but the latter conceded only 28 deliveries, nine less than the opener.

Following their back-to-back dismissals, New Zealand lost two more wickets as Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mahedi Hasan dismissed Bevon Jacobs and Dean Foxcroft, respectively, to bring the total down to 130/5 in 15 overs.

Meanwhile, their captain Nick Kelly, who held his ground firmly during the flurry of wickets, eventually received support from the other end in the form of Josh Clarkson, and the duo added an important 32 runs to New Zealand's total.

Kelly was eventually sent back by Shoriful Islam after scoring a 27-ball 39, while Clarkson batted until the end and returned after scoring an unbeaten 27 off 14 deliveries with the help of two fours and a six.

Rishad was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, taking two wickets for 32 runs in his four overs, while Islam, Mahedi and Tanzim chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Set to chase a daunting 183-run target, the home side comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of four wickets and 12 balls to spare.

Leading the way for them was middle-order batter Hridoy, who top-scored with an unbeaten 51 off just 27 deliveries, studded with three sixes and two fours, which earned him the Player of the Match award.

The right-handed batter also shared crucial partnerships with Parvez Hossain Emon and Shamim Hossain, who made handy contributions in the run chase with 28 and 31 not out, respectively.

For New Zealand, Ish Sodhi bagged two wickets, while Nathan Smith and Clarkson could claim one apiece.