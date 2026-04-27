Pashto commentary set to make PSL debut with Zalmi's matches

Peshawar Zalmi players celebrate during their PSL 11 match against Multan Sultans at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 13, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to feature Pashto commentary for the first time, which will make its mark with Peshawar Zalmi's remaining matches in the ongoing 11th edition of the marquee league.

The landmark development came after the franchise inked a deal with a private digital platform, which will stream the 2017 champions' remaining PSL 11 matches in Pashto commentary.

Notably, Zalmi will play at least two more matches in the ongoing eight-team tournament. The table-toppers will take on three-time champions Islamabad United in the Qualifier, scheduled to be played here at the National Bank Stadium on Tuesday.

If Zalmi win the aforementioned fixture, they will qualify directly to the final, while a defeat would result in them facing the winner of the Eliminator 1 between Multan Sultans and Hyderabad Kingsmen in the third playoff to seal their spot for the summit clash, slated to be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday.

The introduction of Pashto commentary further adds to the fan engagement in the marquee league, whose ongoing 11th edition features a separate Urdu commentary feed for the first time.

"We have already agreed on some things that we will do for their engagement. So one element in that is, one channel will be so dedicated, in which all the commentary and feed will be of Urdu," PSL CEO Salman Naseer had said during a joint press conference with Walee Technologies' Ahsan Tahir in February this year.