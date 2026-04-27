PCB unveils ticket details for PSL 11 Qualifier in Karachi

Cricket fans watch the ICC Men's Champions Trophy match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 19, 2025. — ICC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced ticketing details of the highly anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 Qualifier between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United, scheduled to be played at Karachi's National Bank Stadium on Tuesday.

According to the cricket board, E-Tickets for the high-stakes fixture can be purchased from tonight, with prices for all enclosures of the aforementioned venue set at PKR 500.

Furthermore, the physical tickets will be available for sale from Tuesday morning and can be bought at the Express Centre of a private courier company at the China Ground situated opposite the venue.

The PCB further advised fans with tickets to reach the stadium "well before the start of play" to avoid any inconvenience. Notably, the coin toss for the Qualifier will take place at 6:30 PM as per the Pakistan Standard Time (PST), with the first ball to be bowled at 7:00 PM.

Meanwhile, the ticket details for the remaining two playoffs, set to be played in Lahore, will be announced in due course.

For the unversed, the development came after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif granted approval for public attendance in all three playoffs of the ongoing PSL 11 earlier today.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Naqvi shared he had a meeting with the premier, during which the cricket board secured his approval for allowing fans in the stadia for the upcoming playoffs of the eight-team tournament.

"Just had a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and I'm pleased to share that we have secured his approval for public attendance in all three PSL playoff matches as well," Naqvi wrote on the microblogging website.

The PCB Chairman, however, emphasised that the approval came with an important condition laid by PM Shehbaz, which encourages fans to use public transport while attending the matches to minimise fuel consumption in line with the ongoing national austerity efforts.

"However, this comes with an important condition from his side that fans are strongly encouraged to use public transport or [minimise] fuel consumption while attending the matches, in line with the ongoing national austerity efforts," Naqvi shared.