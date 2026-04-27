PM Shehbaz Sharif grants permission for public attendance in PSL 11 playoffs

Peshawar Zalmi fans wave their flags during their PSL 10 match against Multan Sultans at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on April 19, 2025. — X/@thePSLt20

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has granted the approval for public attendance in all three playoffs of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced on Monday.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Naqvi shared he had a meeting with the premier, during which the cricket board secured his approval for allowing fans in the stadia for the upcoming playoffs of the eight-team tournament, scheduled to get underway with Qualifier 1 between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United at the National Bank Stadium here on Tuesday.

"Just had a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and I'm pleased to share that we have secured his approval for public attendance in all three PSL playoff matches as well," Naqvi wrote on the microblogging website.

The PCB Chairman, however, emphasised that the approval came with an important condition laid by PM Shehbaz, which encourages fans to use public transport while attending the matches to minimise fuel consumption in line with the ongoing national austerity efforts.

"However, this comes with an important condition from his side that fans are strongly encouraged to use public transport or [minimise] fuel consumption while attending the matches, in line with the ongoing national austerity efforts," Naqvi shared.

Just had a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and I’m pleased to share that we have secured his approval for public attendance in all three PSL playoff matches as well.



However, this comes with an important condition from his side that fans are strongly encouraged to… pic.twitter.com/SXtyhrIBpF — Mohsin Naqvi (@MohsinnaqviC42) April 27, 2026

PM Shehbaz further expressed his best wishes to all four teams – Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United, Multan Sultans and Hyderabad Kingsmen – set to compete in the highly anticipated PSL 11 playoffs.

"He also conveyed his best wishes to all four teams competing in the PSL playoffs," Naqvi wrote.

"Looking forward to some exciting and entertaining cricket ahead," he concluded.

For the unversed, the development came just hours after the online sale of the PSL 11 final tickets went live, with physical sale slated to commence on Tuesday.

With fans now allowed for all the remaining four matches of the eight-team tournament, the PCB has yet to share the ticketing details.