Online sale for PSL 11 final tickets kicks off

Cricket fans watch PSL 10 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on April 19, 2025. — X/@thePSLt20

LAHORE: The online sale for the highly anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 final has gone live, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Monday.

According to the details, the tickets for the summit clash of the ongoing eight-team tournament can be purchased through the website of a private courier service, which has been appointed as the official ticketing partner for the tournament.

Whereas, physical tickets will go on sale at 10 AM on Tuesday and will be available across 18 designated Express Centres of the courier service here.

Ticket prices have been categorised across enclosures. VIP enclosures, including Fazal Mahmood and Imran Khan, are priced at PKR 6,000, while premium enclosures, such as Rajas and Saeed Anwar, are available for PKR 4,000.

First-class enclosures, including Abdul Hafeez Kardar, Abdul Qadir, Javed Miandad and Sarfaraz Nawaz, are priced at PKR 2,000.

General enclosure tickets, covering Hanif Mohammad, Imtiaz Ahmed, Saeed Ahmed and Inzamam-ul-Haq stands, will be available from PKR 1,500.

Meanwhile, VVIP tickets for the Waqar Younis enclosure at the Iqbal End are priced at PKR 8,000, while the Zaheer Abbas enclosure at the Jinnah End will cost PKR 10,000. PCB Gallery tickets are available for PKR 12,000.

Earlier, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that the final will be played in front of a full crowd at Gaddafi Stadium.

In a statement shared on X, Naqvi said he had requested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to allow spectators in stadiums. He noted that although austerity measures remain in place due to the economic situation and fuel conservation efforts, special consideration was given for the final.

Naqvi added that requests from franchise owners led to a policy review, resulting in approval for fans to attend the final. He thanked the prime minister for facilitating cricket supporters ahead of the tournament’s showpiece event.