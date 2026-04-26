PSL 11 playoffs lineups confirmed after Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans

Islamabad United's Shadab Khan (second from left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their PSL 11 match against Multan Sultans at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 26, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: The playoffs lineups for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 were confirmed after three-time champions Islamabad United beat 2021 winners Multan Sultans by four wickets in the last league-stage fixture here at the National Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Although all four teams to qualify for the next stage had already been determined, with debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen's sensational 108-run victory over RawalPindiz earlier, the evening fixture of Sunday's double header was of great significance for United and Sultans as the top-two finish was on the line.

In the high-stakes match, United captain Shadab Khan won the toss and opted to field first, and the Sultans racked up a formidable total of 192/7 on the board with a collective effort.

Set to chase a daunting 193-run target, the United comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of six wickets and eight balls to spare to clinch the coveted second spot, which booked their meeting with leaders Peshawar Zalmi in the Qualifier, scheduled to be played at the same venue on Tuesday.

On the contrary, the Sultans slipped down to the third spot, meaning they will lock horns with Kingsmen in the Eliminator 1 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

The winner of the Qualifier between Zalmi and United will advance directly into the PSL 11 final, while the losing side will have another chance as it will take on the victor of the Eliminator 1 in the second eliminator, which will also be played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on May 1.

The winning side of the Eliminator 2 will then go on to face the victor of Qualifier in the grand finale, scheduled to be played on May 3 in Lahore.