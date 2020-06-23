Ehsan Mani to also undergo Covid-19 test prior to England tour

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani. Photo: Screen grab from YouTube

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani will also undergo testing for Covid-19 before departing with the team for the upcoming England tour, Daily Jang reported.

According to a source in the PCB, Mani and his wife, who will also accompany the them, will be tested in the next two days.



Meanwhile, all-rounder Shoaib Malik will be heading to the UAE to visit his son and wife Sania Mirza before the tour. Malik's test, however, will not be arranged by the PCB.

Since UAE laws have made the test mandatory for visitors, Malik will be expected to have his test conducted by himself. Upon his arrival in England, the board will conduct another test of the his.

