PSL 11: Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans to set up Qualifiers with Peshawar Zalmi

Islamabad United's Mark Chapman (left) and Shadab Khan in action during their PSL 11 match against Multan Sultans at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 26, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: Mark Chapman's blistering half-century after a collective bowling effort led Islamabad United to a comprehensive four-wicket victory over Multan Sultans in the high-stakes 40th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the National Bank Stadium on Sunday.



The victory helped the three-time champions to finish second in the PSL 11 standings and book their meeting with leaders Peshawar Zalmi for the Qualifiers, scheduled to be played at the same venue on Tuesday.

Set to chase a daunting 193-run target, the three-time champions comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of six wickets and eight balls to spare.

The United, however, had a contrasting start to the pursuit as they lost young opener Sameer Minhas (one) in the second over with just 10 runs on the board.

His opening partner Devon Conway (18) followed suit on the first delivery of the sixth over after sharing a 31-run partnership for the second wicket with Mohsin Riaz, who made a 17-ball 25 until falling victim to Faisal Akram 13 balls later.

With the scoreboard reading 72/3 in 7.2 overs, Chapman and skipper Shadab Khan launched a recovery by knitting a crucial 63-run partnership for the fourth wicket, which culminated with the latter's dismissal in the 15th over.

Shadab made a handy contribution with a brisk 36 off 28 deliveries with the help of five fours.

Following his dismissal, United lost two more wickets in quick succession, but Chapman stood his ground firmly and ultimately steered them to a highly-rewarding victory in the penultimate over with an unbeaten half-century.

The New Zealand international top-scored for the three-time champions with an unbeaten 69 off 33 deliveries, studded with six sixes and four fours.

For Sultans, Faisal bagged two wickets but was expensive as he conceded 41 runs in his four overs, while Peter Siddle, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Ismail and Mohammad Imran could claim one apiece.

Put into bat first by United captain Shadab Khan, the 2021 champions racked up 192/7 in their 20 overs.

The Sultans got off to a spirited start to their innings as their in-form opening pair of Steve Smith and Sahibzada Farhan yielded 60 runs before Salman Mirza gave the United a much-needed breakthrough on the final delivery of the powerplay by getting the former caught behind.

Farhan followed suit on the next delivery, falling victim to Shadab, resulting in the Sultans slipping to 60/2 in 6.1 overs.

Both Sultans openers contributed with 30 each and hit four fours and a six, but Farhan conceded one delivery less, 18, than Smith.

Following the back-to-back setbacks, vice-captain Shan Masood took the reins of the Sultans' batting charge and put together a one-sided 42-run partnership for the third wicket with Josh Philippe, who made a cautious 11 off 13 deliveries before being dismissed by Imad Wasim in the 12th over.

Masood then shared brief partnerships with captain Ashton Turner (nine) and Arafat Minhas until eventually being cleaned up by Salman Irshad in the 16th over.

The left-handed batter remained the top-scorer for the Sultans with a brisk 44 off 33 deliveries, laced with three fours and two sixes.

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf inflicted another blow on the Sultans' batting expedition in the next over by getting Mohammad Imran caught at short third-man.

With the scoreboard reading 136/6 in 16.3 overs, Arafat switched gears and bolstered the Sultans' total with a blistering 31-run cameo at the backend, coming off just 19 deliveries and peppered with four boundaries, including three sixes.

He was supported by No.8 batter Mohammad Wasim Jr, who made a handy 26 not out from just nine deliveries as the duo added 55 runs to the total off the remaining 21 deliveries.

For United, Chris Green, Mirza, Irshad, Imad, Faheem and captain Shadab picked up one wicket apiece.