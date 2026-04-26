Bangladesh announce squad for first Test against Pakistan

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim (left) and Litton Das run between the wickets during the second day of the first Test match against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on June 18, 2025. — AFP

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed a 15-member squad for the opening Test against Pakistan, set to begin on May 8 at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium as part of the 2025–27 ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Najmul Hossain Shanto will continue as captain, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz named as his deputy for the series opener.

The squad features two uncapped players in Tanzid Hasan and Amite Hasan.

🇧🇩 Bangladesh Test Squad for the Pakistan Series



Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Vice Captain), Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque Showrab, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Kumer Das, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam,… pic.twitter.com/OP3HwLpEWH — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) April 26, 2026

Tanzid Hasan has already made his mark in white-ball cricket, featuring in 34 ODIs and 45 T20Is for Bangladesh, scoring over 1,900 runs across the two formats. He will be aiming to cement his place in the Test setup as well.

Amite Hasan, a 24-year-old middle-order batter, earns his maiden call-up after consistent domestic performances. He averages 49 in First-Class cricket since his debut in 2019.

Fast bowlers Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam return to the Test squad after last featuring in late 2024, while spinner Nayeem Hasan also makes his comeback to the red-ball setup.

Bangladesh currently sit eighth in the World Test Championship standings, having recorded a defeat and a draw from two Tests. They have accumulated four points with a win percentage of 16.67.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are placed fifth after securing one win and suffering one defeat from two matches. They have collected 12 points with a win percentage of 50.

Bangladesh squad for first Test:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vc), Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Tanzid Hasan, Amite Hasan.

Schedule of Bangladesh’s Test series against Pakistan: