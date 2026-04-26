'Feel bad for Lahore,' says Mohammad Rizwan after Hyderabad Kingsmen thrashing

RawalPindiz captain Mohammad Rizwan (left) and Lahore Qalandars’ Shaheen Afridi pictured at the toss ahead of their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 18, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: RawalPindiz captain Mohammad Rizwan admitted he 'felt bad for Lahore' after his side were comprehensively outplayed by Hyderabad Kingsmen in their final league-stage fixture of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at the National Bank Stadium — a result that proved pivotal in the playoff race.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rizwan reflected on the broader implications of the defeat, acknowledging its impact on other teams while conceding that his side were unable to influence the qualification scenario.

“We feel bad for Lahore, but we couldn’t do anything,” Rizwan said.

He further admitted that Hyderabad were the superior side on the day and fully deserved their progression to the playoffs.

“It’s disappointing how we lost. We were already out, and I think luck favoured them — they deserved to be in the playoffs. It looked like a good batting pitch, and for us, the focus was on our own match rather than how the result would affect others,” he added.

Chasing a daunting target of 245, RawalPindiz were bowled out for 136 in 17.1 overs, with the Kingsmen securing a 108-run victory through a disciplined and clinical bowling display under pressure.

The victory ensured Hyderabad met their qualification requirements, which demanded not only a win but also restricting their opponents to 158 or fewer to secure a place in the next stage.

Earlier, Hyderabad Kingsmen posted a commanding total, powered by strong contributions from their top order.

Glenn Maxwell led the charge with a scintillating 70 off 37 deliveries, striking eight fours and three sixes. Kusal Perera remained unbeaten on 50 from 30 balls, while Usman Khan provided early impetus with a brisk 54 off 26 deliveries.

In response, RawalPindiz struggled to build momentum. Usman Khawaja top-scored with an unbeaten 66 off 43 balls, including nine fours, while Rizwan and Sam Billings managed 23 runs each.

Hunain Shah spearheaded the bowling effort with impressive figures of 4/22 in 3.1 overs. Akif Javed claimed three wickets, while Mohammad Ali and Glenn Maxwell chipped in with one apiece to seal a comprehensive win.