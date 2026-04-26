PSL 11: Islamabad United win toss, elect to bowl first against Multan Sultans

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan (centre) and Multan Sultans' Ashton Turner (right) at the toss for their PSL 11 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 26, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: Islamabad United have won the toss and opted to field first against Multan Sultans in the high-stakes 40th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the National Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Playing XIs

Islamabad United: Devon Conway (wk), Sameer Minhas, Mohsin Riaz, Shadab Khan (c), Mark Chapman, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain and Salman Irshad.

Multan Sultans: Sahibzada Farhan, Steve Smith, Ashton Turner (c), Shan Masood, Josh Philippe (wk), Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Peter Siddle, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Muhammad Ismail and Faisal Akram.

Head-to-head

The two sides have come face-to-face 19 times in the PSL, and three-time champions United hold a slight edge in the head-to-head record with 10 wins, while Sultans have nine victories to their name.

Their most recent meeting came earlier in the ongoing PSL 11, which saw Sultans prevail comfortably by five wickets with eight balls to spare.

Matches: 19

Islamabad United: 10

Multan Sultans: 9

Form Guide

The United and Sultans enter the fixture with similar momentum as both teams have three victories each in their respective last five completed matches.

Sultans are placed second with 12 points in nine matches, closely followed by United with 11 points in as many games.

Although both teams have already qualified for the PSL 11 playoffs, the upcoming fixture is of great significance as the winning side will seal a top-two finish and set up the Qualifier clash with leaders Peshawar Zalmi.

Multan Sultans: L, W, W, L, W (most recent first)

Islamabad United: W, L, W, L, W