Defending champions Lahore Qalandars knocked out of PSL 11

Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi (third from left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their PSL 11 match against Hyderabad Kingsmen at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 26, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: Defending champions Lahore Qalandars have been knocked out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 following Hyderabad Kingsmen's massive victory over RawalPindiz in the high-stakes 39th match of the eight-team tournament here at the National Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Kingsmen's 108-run victory over Pindiz bolstered their points tally to 10 points in 10 matches and helped them qualify for the playoffs by clinching the sought-after fourth position, pipping holders Qalandars, who finished with as many points but an inferior net run rate.

Qalandars, who stunned leaders Peshawar Zalmi in their last league-stage match on Saturday to boost their playoffs hopes, also needed Kingsmen to lose their final fixture against RawalPindiz or not win by a massive margin, initially estimated to be around 85 runs.

Meanwhile, the Kingsmen came out all guns blazing in the high-stakes match and piled up a massive total of 244/6 in their 20 overs against bottom-placed Pindiz to give their bowlers a cushion to achieve the required margin of victory.

Leading the way for them was experienced all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who top-scored with a 37-ball 70, while Kusal Perera (54 not out) and Usman Khan (50) also chipped in with blistering half-centuries.

Kingsmen then needed to restrict the Pindiz to 158 or less, and their bowlers banked on the solid platform laid by the batters and booked Pindiz for a meagre 136 to round up a high-reward 108-run victory for the Kingsmen.

For the unversed, Kingsmen's opponent for the Eliminator 1, scheduled to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 29, will be determined after the last league-stage match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans.