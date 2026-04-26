Boston Red Sox sack Alex Cora in early-season shake-up

An undated picture of Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora. — Reuters

The Boston Red Sox have dismissed manager Alex Cora along with five members of his coaching staff in a dramatic early-season shake-up, with the club languishing at the bottom of the American League East.

Those relieved of their duties include bench coach Ramon Vazquez, hitting coach Peter Fatse, third-base coach Kyle Hudson, assistant hitting coach Dillon Lawson and hitting strategy coach Joe Cronin.

Meanwhile, long-serving figure Jason Varitek has been reassigned to a different role within the organisation after three decades of service as both player and coach.

Former major leaguer Chad Tracy, who has managed Boston’s Triple-A affiliate in Worcester since 2022, has been appointed interim manager.

He inherits a struggling side with a 10–17 record, hampered by a lacklustre batting line-up and an underperforming starting rotation. The team already trails the division-leading New York Yankees by 7½ games. Chad Epperson and Collin Hetzler will take on interim coaching roles.

In a statement, owner John Henry praised Cora’s contribution, highlighting the club’s historic 2018 campaign in which Boston secured 108 wins and a World Series title.

Cora, 50, was in the second year of a three-year contract extension signed in 2024. Despite guiding the Red Sox to postseason appearances in 2021 and 2025, the team has endured inconsistency.

It is pertinent to mention that in this season, Boston rank near the bottom of the league in key offensive metrics, while their pitching staff has also struggled significantly, prompting decisive action from the organisation.