Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 11 playoff qualification scenario explained

Hyderabad Kingsmen batter Usman Khan (right) celebrates after scoring a half-century, with Kusal Perera watching during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match against RawalPindiz at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 26, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: Hyderabad Kingsmen posted a mammoth total in a must-win Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 final league-stage encounter against RawalPindiz at the National Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Despite entering the contest with a poor net run rate of -1.037, the Kingsmen set a formidable target of 245 runs in their 20 overs.

As per the qualification scenario for the playoffs, Hyderabad must restrict RawalPindiz to 158 runs or fewer to secure a place in the next stage of the tournament.

Batting first, the Kingsmen, led by Marnus Labuschagne, posted 244-5 on the board, powered by outstanding batting displays from Usman Khan, Glenn Maxwell and Kusal Perera.

Maxwell top-scored with a blistering 70 off 37 balls, hitting eight fours and three sixes. Kusal Perera remained unbeaten on 50 off 30 deliveries, striking five fours and one six.

Usman Khan also played a crucial role, scoring 54 off 26 balls, smashing four boundaries and four sixes in an aggressive innings that boosted the Kingsmen to a commanding total.

It is pertinent to mention that Hyderabad have so far endured a roller-coaster campaign throughout the tournament, suffering four consecutive defeats in their opening matches.

However, they staged a strong comeback later in the competition, registering four successive victories to revive their chances.

Their resurgence included a memorable high-scoring clash against Multan Sultans, where they successfully chased down a daunting 214-run target despite losing six wickets.

The chase was powered by a record fourth PSL century from wicketkeeper-batter Usman Khan, which proved instrumental in one of the most remarkable run chases of the season.