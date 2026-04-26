Iga Swiatek retires hurt as Madrid Open clash with Ann Li ends early

An undated picture of six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek. — Reuters

The six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek was forced to retire from her Madrid Open round-of-32 clash against Ann Li on Saturday due to illness, trailing 6-7(4), 6-2, 0-3.

The fourth-seeded Pole left the court in tears after requiring medical attention during the match.

Her withdrawal marked a disappointing end to her campaign in the clay-court tournament in Madrid.

Swiatek said a viral illness left her with low energy and poor stability, and although she tried to play through it, this time it affected her more than in the past.

"The past two days were pretty terrible, I think I have some virus," said Swiatek, who won the Madrid title in 2024.

"It's been some hours fine, some hours pretty bad. I had zero energy, zero stability, and I just felt really bad physically.

"I knew that (it was) going to be hard but I still wanted to try because I already have been sick twice in my career and I could still win most of my matches. I guess it depends on how bad it is, and I guess this time it was worse than before."

Swiatek's withdrawal deals a blow to her preparations for the French Open, a tournament the Pole has dominated in recent years, winning the title four times, most recently in 2024.

Swiatek, 24, is expected to continue her build-up to Roland Garros at the Italian Open, which runs from May 5-17.

The French Open main draw gets underway on May 24.