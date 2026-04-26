Hyderabad Kingsmen stun RawalPindiz to qualify for PSL 11 playoffs

Hyderabad Kingsmen pacer Hunain Shah celebrates after taking the wicket of Kamran Ghulam (left) during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match against RawalPindiz at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 26, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: Hyderabad Kingsmen produced a commanding all-round performance to defeat RawalPindiz by 108 runs in a must-win Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 clash at the National Bank Stadium on Sunday, securing their place in the playoffs.

Chasing a challenging target of 245, RawalPindiz were bowled out for 136 in 17.1 overs as the Kingsmen delivered a disciplined and clinical bowling display under pressure.

The result meant Hyderabad successfully completed their qualification scenario, which required them not only to win but also to restrict their opponents to 158 or fewer to progress to the next stage of the tournament.

RawalPindiz suffered an early setback when Akif Javed struck in the opening overs, dismissing Shahzaib Khan for just 1 off 5 balls.

Mohammad Rizwan and Usman Khawaja attempted to stabilise the innings, taking the score past the 50-run mark with a composed partnership. However, their 43-run stand was broken when Hunain Shah removed Rizwan for 26 off 16 deliveries, an innings featuring four boundaries.

Khawaja continued to anchor the innings, reaching his second PSL half-century, and briefly revived hopes alongside Sam Billings. But wickets continued to fall at regular intervals.

Kamran Ghulam was dismissed for a duck by Hunain Shah, who claimed his second wicket of the innings. Billings fell shortly after for 23 off 12 balls, striking one four and two sixes, while Dian Forrester managed just 6 before Akif Javed struck again, reducing RawalPindiz to 102-5 in 11.4 overs.

The lower order offered little resistance. Mohammad Ali added further pressure as Saad Masood departed for five, before Hunain Shah picked up his third wicket by dismissing Amad Butt for three.

Asif Afridi became the ninth wicket, run out by Saim Ayub after scoring three, before Ben Sears was the final batter dismissed for a duck as RawalPindiz were bundled out well short of the target.

Usman Khawaja remained unbeaten but was unable to guide his side to victory, scoring 66 off 43 deliveries, including nine fours.

Hunain Shah led the bowling attack, registering figures of 4/22 in 3.1 overs. Akif Javed picked up three wickets, while Mohammad Ali and Glenn Maxwell chipped in with one wicket each.

Asked to bat first, the Kingsmen were powered by blistering contributions from Usman Khan, Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell and Maaz Sadaqat, as they tore into the RawalPindiz bowling attack throughout the innings.

Skipper Marnus Labuschagne fell early, clean bowled by Ben Sears for five off five balls in the second over after striking a boundary.

Maaz Sadaqat and Usman Khan then steadied the innings with an aggressive 50-run partnership, taking the Kingsmen past the 50-run mark with fluent strokeplay.

However, Amad Butt broke the stand at 54, removing Maaz for 28 off 11 deliveries, which included five fours and a six, with wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan completing a sharp catch. The Kingsmen were reduced to 64-2 in 5.1 overs.

Usman continued his attacking approach, registering his fifth PSL half-century while dominating the bowling with regular boundaries. Saim Ayub briefly joined him but was dismissed for 12 off six balls, including a four and a six, by Asif Afridi.

Usman and Kusal Perera then combined to take the innings past the 100-run milestone before Saad Masood struck twice in a single over to swing momentum.

Usman was dismissed for a blazing 54 off 26 balls, featuring four fours and four sixes, while Irfan Niazi fell for a first-ball duck, leaving the Kingsmen at 119-5 in 9.2 overs.

Perera and Glenn Maxwell rebuilt the innings in style, keeping the scoreboard ticking and forming a strong partnership that took the side beyond 200 in the 17th over.

Maxwell, in particular, took the attack to the bowlers, reaching his maiden PSL fifty and helping the pair cross a 100-run stand.

Their 108-run partnership ended in the final over when Maxwell was run out by Sam Billings after a superb 70 off 37 deliveries, which included eight fours and three sixes.

Perera brought up his fourth PSL fifty and remained unbeaten on 50 off 30 balls, hitting five fours and a six, while Hassan Khan added a quick 16 to push the total to a formidable 244-6.