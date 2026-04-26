Nikola Jokic ejected as Minnesota Timberwolves edge closer to series win

An undated picture of Nikola Jokic. — Reuters

Nikola Jokic was ejected after a late altercation with Jaden McDaniels as the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Denver Nuggets to move within one win of progressing in the first round of the NBA play-offs.

With the Timberwolves leading 112-96 and just 1.3 seconds remaining in game four, McDaniels drove for an uncontested lay-up while the Nuggets appeared to expect him to run down the clock. The move was perceived by Denver players as unsportsmanlike.

Reacting to the incident, Serbia’s three-time NBA Most Valuable Player Jokic, 31, sprinted from mid-court to confront McDaniels and forcefully shoved him, sparking a brief scuffle involving players and members of both benches.

Officials quickly intervened, and Jokic was ejected from the contest, alongside Timberwolves forward Julius Randle. Despite the confrontation, McDaniels was not dismissed from the game.

He later said he had not understood what Jokic had said to him during the heated exchange, adding that he simply “saw someone who was big as hell”.

McDaniels has been a provocative figure throughout the series, previously labelling Denver’s defence as “bad defenders” after Minnesota’s 119-114 win in game two.

Nuggets head coach David Adelman criticised McDaniels’ decision to score the late basket, stating he “didn’t like” the conduct.

He argued the game had effectively ended, saying such actions belonged to a bygone era, though he acknowledged: “That’s who he is.”

Jokic finished the match with 24 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists, but his efforts were not enough as the Timberwolves, powered by Ayo Dosunmu’s career-high 43 points, secured their third consecutive win in the series and a commanding 3-1 lead.