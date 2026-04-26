Ronnie O’Sullivan leads John Higgins crucible clash

An undated picture of seven-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan. — WST

Seven-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan holds a commanding 6-2 lead over John Higgins after the opening session of their World Snooker Championship last-16 clash here at the Crucible Theatre on Saturday.

The seven-time champion produced a superb display, compiling breaks of 86, 82, 137 and 95 to take control early.

Higgins responded with a break of 68 in the sixth frame, but O’Sullivan finished strongly, sealing the final two frames of the session with a 76 break to move four frames clear.

The match resumes on Sunday evening, with O’Sullivan needing seven more frames to progress to the quarter-finals with a session to spare.

Elsewhere, fellow member of the famed ‘Class of 92’, Mark Williams, was knocked out after a 13-9 defeat to Barry Hawkins.

Williams, a three-time world champion, briefly threatened a comeback but Hawkins maintained control across the final session, securing victory with two key breaks of 85.

Hawkins will now face Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen in the last eight.

Allen booked his quarter-final place with a 13-9 win over Kyren Wilson after a tense contest that saw multiple momentum shifts. Allen recovered from losing a mid-match lead to close out the victory with a strong finish across the final frames.

World number one Judd Trump remains level at 4-4 with Hossein Vafaei after their opening session, highlighted by Trump’s century break of 115 in the final frame.

In another all-Chinese encounter, Zhao Xintong leads Ding Junhui 9-7, while Neil Robertson and Chris Wakelin are locked at 4-4 heading into their next sessions.