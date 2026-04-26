PCB announces Fatima Sana-led Pakistan women’s squad for Zimbabwe ODIs

Rameem Shamim of Pakistan (left) celebrates with team mates Fatima Sana (centre) and Diana Baig (right) after running out Annerie Dercksen (not pictured) during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 match against South Africa at R. Premadasa Stadium on October 21, 2025 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. — ICC

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe Women, scheduled to be held at the National Bank Stadium from May 4-9.

The ODI series, part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2025–29, will be followed by a three-match T20I series at the same venue. The T20I squad will be announced in due course.

Fatima Sana will continue to lead the side in the ODI series. The matches are scheduled for 4, 6 and 9 May, with all games set to begin at 3:30pm PKT.

Pakistan are currently placed fifth in the ICC Women’s Championship standings with two points, following their away ODI series against South Africa earlier this year.

Uncapped batter Momina Riasat has earned a maiden call-up to the national side as part of the 15-member squad.

Zimbabwe Women’s team will tour Pakistan for the first time in their history and are scheduled to arrive in Karachi on 29 April. Both teams will undergo training sessions at the National Bank Stadium from 30 April to 3 May.

The T20I series will be played on 12, 14 and 15 May, with all matches scheduled to start at 7:30pm PKT.

Pakistan women’s squad (ODIs)

Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah and Tasmia Rubab.

Reserves

Iram Javed, Eyman Fatima, Saira Jabeen, Tuba Hassan and Ambar Kainat.

Player support personnel

Ayesha Ashhar (team manager), Wahab Riaz (mentor/head coach), Abdur Rehman (spin bowling coach), Umaid Asif (fast bowling coach), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Imran Farhat (batting coach), Muhammad Arslan (media manager), Waleed Ahmed (analyst), Moeen (strength and conditioning coach), Tehreem Sumbal (physiotherapist) and Kiran Shahzadi (masseuse).

Series schedule (National Bank Stadium, Karachi)