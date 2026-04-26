PCB unveils ticket details for PSL 11 final

Representational image of a salesman handing over tickets to a buyer. - X/File

LAHORE: The tickets for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 final, scheduled for May 3, will go on sale at 4pm on Monday, April 27 via pcb.tcs.com.pk, the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed on Sunday.

Physical tickets will also be available from 18 designated TCS Express Centres in Lahore from Tuesday at 10am.

Fans have been advised to reach Gaddafi Stadium by 18:30 PKT to witness the closing ceremony before the final.

Ticket prices have been categorised across enclosures. VIP enclosures, including Fazal Mahmood and Imran Khan, are priced at PKR 6,000, while premium enclosures such as Rajas and Saeed Anwar are available for PKR 4,000.

First-class enclosures, including Abdul Hafeez Kardar, Abdul Qadir, Javed Miandad and Sarfaraz Nawaz, are priced at PKR 2,000.

General enclosure tickets, covering Hanif Mohammad, Imtiaz Ahmed, Saeed Ahmed and Inzamam-ul-Haq stands, will be available from PKR 1,500.

Meanwhile, VVIP tickets for the Waqar Younis enclosure at the Iqbal End are priced at PKR 8,000, while the Zaheer Abbas enclosure at the Jinnah End will cost PKR 10,000. PCB Gallery tickets are available for PKR 12,000.

Earlier, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that the final will be played in front of a full crowd at Gaddafi Stadium.

In a statement shared on X, Naqvi said he had requested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to allow spectators in stadiums. He noted that although austerity measures remain in place due to the economic situation and fuel conservation efforts, special consideration was given for the final.

Naqvi added that requests from franchise owners led to a policy review, resulting in approval for fans to attend the final. He thanked the prime minister for facilitating cricket supporters ahead of the tournament’s showpiece event.