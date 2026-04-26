Manchester City reach fourth straight FA Cup final

Manchester City's Nico Gonzalez celebrates scoring their second goal with Bernardo Silva against Southampton in FA Cup on April 25, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester City came from behind to defeat Championship side Southampton 2-1 here at Wembley stadium on Saturday, sealing a place in a record fourth consecutive FA Cup final and keeping their hopes of a domestic treble alive.

Southampton, who had already stunned Arsenal 2-1 in the quarter-finals, looked set for another famous victory when Finn Azaz produced a superb long-range strike in the 79th minute, leaving goalkeeper James Trafford with little chance.

However, the semi-final swung dramatically in the closing stages. Just four minutes later, Jeremy Doku levelled for City, cutting inside from the flank before firing a shot from the edge of the area which deflected off James Bree and found the net.

City then completed the turnaround in the 87th minute through Nico Gonzalez, who unleashed a powerful 30-yard effort, the longest goal scored by any City player this season, to send Pep Guardiola’s side into another final.

Southampton, despite being 23 places below City in the English football pyramid and competing in the Championship, had impressed throughout the first half and even saw a goal from Leo Scienza ruled out for offside.

They also went into the break the better side, troubling a much-changed City line-up.

The introduction of substitutes Erling Haaland and Doku helped shift momentum after half-time, with City eventually dominating proceedings, registering 24 shots to Southampton’s four.

City manager Pep Guardiola praised his side’s second-half response, highlighting their intensity and control after the interval.

He also noted the significance of reaching a fourth successive FA Cup final, describing it as an extraordinary achievement.

Southampton’s manager Tonda Eckert admitted the defeat was emotional but urged his players to quickly refocus as they continue their push for a Championship play-off place.