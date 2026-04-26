RawalPindiz win toss, elect to bowl first against Hyderabad Kingsmen in PSL 11

Hyderabad Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne (right) flips the coin as RawalPindiz captain Mohammad Rizwan (centre) calls at the toss ahead of their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 26, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: RawalPindiz have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Hyderabad Kingsmen in the 39th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here on Sunday at the National Bank Stadium.

Playing XIs

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (wk), Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Niazi, Hassan Khan, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali and Akif Javed.

RawalPindiz: Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Shahzaib Khan, Usman Khawaja, Kamran Ghulam, Sam Billings, Dian Forrester, Saad Masood, Amad Butt, Asif Afridi, Ben Sears and Mohammad Amir.

Head-to-head

This marks the second time both teams have faced each other in the league’s history, with the Kingsmen defeating Pindiz in a low-scoring PSL 11 encounter to take a 1-0 lead in the head-to-head record.

Matches played: 01

Hyderabad Kingsmen won: 01

Rawalpindiz won: 00

Form Guide

Hyderabad Kingsmen are riding a wave of momentum as they need to win big in their final league-stage match to boost their chances and improve their net run rate for playoffs qualification.

For Rawalpindiz, it is the end of their season and they aim to conclude their campaign by winning their second match of the tournament, having just one win out of nine matches so far.

Hyderabad Kingsmen: L, W, W, W, W (most recent first)

Rawalpindiz: W, L, L, L, L