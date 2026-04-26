Katie Boulter calls Venus Williams an ‘absolute icon’

An undated picture of Britain’s Katie Boulter and Venus Williams. — Instagram/ katiecboulter, venuswilliams

Britain’s Katie Boulter described it as a ‘privilege’ to share the court with tennis ‘absolute icon’ Venus Williams as the pair progressed into the second round of the women’s doubles at the Madrid Open.

Boulter, who had already exited the singles competition earlier in the week, teamed up for the first time with the 45-year-old American legend.

Despite limited preparation together, the duo showed strong chemistry to overcome China’s Jiang Xinyu and Xu Yifan in a tight encounter, winning 4-6, 6-3, 10-7 in a match tiebreak.

Their reward is a second-round meeting with Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and American Sofia Kenin.

Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, continues her comeback in doubles while enduring an 11-match losing run in singles.

Her most recent doubles victory came at the US Open in September.

Speaking after the win, she said the partnership felt natural and described Boulter as full of positive energy, even joking that she may match or exceed the enthusiasm of her sister Serena Williams.

Boulter admitted she felt nervous before stepping on court alongside one of tennis’ most decorated figures but said Williams quickly helped settle her.

"Everyone came out here for an absolute icon," Boulter said.

"I had nerves coming in this morning but you [Venus] calmed me down in the warm-up. We just enjoyed it. We had the mindset of going out with a smile on our face."

It is pertinent to mention that away from the court, Boulter is preparing for her upcoming wedding to fellow tennis professional Alex de Minaur later this year, while Williams, who married last year, has offered her light-hearted advice to “enjoy every moment and take time to appreciate it fully.”