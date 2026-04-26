Barcelona near back-to-back La Liga crown after Getafe win

Barcelona's Fermin Lopez celebrates scoring their first goal against Getafe in LaLiga on April 25, 2026. — Reuters

Barcelona moved to the brink of securing a second successive La Liga crown after a 2-0 victory over Getafe on Saturday, ending a six-year winless run here at the Coliseum Stadium.

Goals from Fermin Lopez and Marcus Rashford proved decisive as Barcelona tightened their grip at the top of the table.

Fermín opened the scoring just before half-time and dedicated his strike to injured teammate Lamine Yamal, who is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a muscle problem.

The youngster marked the moment by recreating Yamal’s signature “304” celebration, a nod to his hometown postcode.

Rashford, introduced from the bench, sealed the victory in the 74th minute with an impressive solo effort, ensuring Barcelona claimed a rare win on a ground where they had struggled in recent years.

The result leaves Barcelona 11 points clear of Real Madrid with just five matches remaining, putting them firmly on course for the title. A decisive clash between the rivals is still to come at Camp Nou on 10 May.

Getafe had frustrated Barcelona in previous meetings, conceding just once across the last five encounters at home. However, they were unable to repeat that resilience this time.

Meanwhile, Madrid’s fading title hopes suffered another setback after a late equaliser from Real Betis secured a 1-1 draw on Friday, leaving Carlo Ancelotti’s side facing the prospect of another trophyless campaign despite the presence of Kylian Mbappe.