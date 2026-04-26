'Wakeup call,' says Babar Azam after Peshawar Zalmi suffer first defeat in PSL 11

Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam plays a shot during their PSL 11 match against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 25, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam rued their bowling attack's failure to execute plans after their six-wicket defeat at the hands of Lahore Qalandars in the 38th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, terming it a "wakeup call" ahead of the playoffs.

Put into bat first, the 2017 champions registered a formidable total of 199/4 on the board, courtesy of blistering half-centuries by Michael Bracewell and captain Babar Azam here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Bracewell top-scored with 83 off 45 deliveries, comprising eight fours and a six, while Babar smashed five fours and a six on his way to a 45-ball 59.

Besides them, all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed made a notable contribution to Zalmi's total with an unbeaten 27 off 14 deliveries.

For Qalandars, Haris Rauf and captain Shaheen Shah Afridi picked up two wickets each.

In turn, the holders chased down the daunting 200-run target for the loss of just four wickets and three balls to spare, and Babar admitted that his bowlers failed to execute.

"Sometimes you need a wakeup call, which we got today. We did not execute well as a bowling side," said Babar Azam at the post-match presentation.

Qalandars' batters, particularly targeted emerging speedster Ali Raza, who conceded 48 runs in his three overs and picked up just one wicket. However, Babar stressed that his role as a captain is to uphold the youngster's confidence despite the shortcomings.

"You have to be patient with the youngsters because their plans can be derailed when they are being attacked. As a captain, you have to give them confidence," Babar stated.

Following a rare defeat against the Qalandars, table-toppers Zalmi will shift their focus to the Qualifier against either Multan Sultans or Islamabad United, scheduled to be played at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday.

Notably, Zalmi won all six PSL 11 matches they played at the venue thus far, and thus their captain Babar Azam asserted that the conditions had suited them, but insisted on the need for reassessing the conditions due to a nine-day gap in playing there.

"We have won six matches there, and those conditions have suited us. We will be returning to Karachi after a gap, so we will sit together again and assess the conditions," Babar concluded.