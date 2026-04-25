PSL 11 points table, qualification scenarios after Qalandars stun Zalmi

Lahore Qalandars' Fakhar Zaman (left) and Sikandar Raza bump fists during their PSL 11 match against Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 25, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: Defending champions Lahore Qalandars registered a hard-fought six-wicket victory over leaders Peshawar Zalmi in the high-stakes 38th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Put into bat first, the 2017 champions registered a formidable total of 199/4 on the board, courtesy of blistering half-centuries by Michael Bracewell and captain Babar Azam.

Bracewell top-scored with 83 off 45 deliveries, comprising eight fours and a six, while Babar smashed five fours and a six on his way to a 45-ball 59.

Besides them, all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed made a notable contribution to Zalmi's total with an unbeaten 27 off 14 deliveries.

For Qalandars, Haris Rauf and captain Shaheen Shah Afridi picked up two wickets each.

Set to chase a daunting 200-run target, the holders knocked the winning runs for the loss of four wickets and three balls to spare.

Leading the way for them was experienced opener Fakhar Zaman, who top-scored with an unbeaten 58 off 37 deliveries, studded with four fours and two sixes.

His anchoring knock was backed by Abdullah Shafique (25), Charith Asalanka (33), Sikandar Raza (29) and Daniel Sams (35 not out), who all made handy contributions in the run chase.

For Zalmi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ali Raza, Sufiyan Muqeem and Khurram Shahzad could bag one wicket apiece.

The six-wicket victory kept Lahore Qalandars' playoffs hopes intact as it bolstered their points tally to 10 in 10 matches and helped them pip arch-rivals Karachi Kings, who also had as many points but an inferior net run rate.

On the contrary, it marked the first defeat for the leaders, Peshawar Zalmi, and they remained at the summit of the PSL 11 standings with 17 points after all 10 league-stage matches.



Teams Matches Wins Losses No Results Points Net Run Rate Peshawar Zalmi (Q) 10 8 1 1 17 2.324 Multan Sultans (Q) 9 6 3 0 12 0.450 Islamabad United (Q) 9 5 3 1 11 1.766 Lahore Qalandars 10 5 5 0 10 -0.482 Karachi Kings (E) 10 5 5 0 10 -0.869 Hyderabad Kingsmen 9 4 5 0 8 -1.037 Quetta Gladiators (E) 10 3 7 0 6 -0.410 RawalPindiz (E) 9 1 8 0 2 -1.330

Notably, the 2017 champions are already guaranteed a top-spot finish, while playoffs-bound Multan Sultans and Islamabad United, placed second and third, respectively, would vie for the top-two finish at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Sunday.

Debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen currently hold the sixth position in the standings with eight points in nine matches, while the previous edition's runners-up, Quetta Gladiators, finished at seventh with six points after playing all of their 10 league-stage matches.

Another debutants, RawalPindiz, remained at the bottom with just two points after nine matches.

Notably, Qalandars' victory over Zalmi drew curtains on arch-rivals Kings' campaign, who earlier knocked the Gladiators out of the playoffs race.

The six-wicket triumph, however, did not propel the holders into the playoffs as they would now want Hyderabad Kingsmen to lose their remaining league-stage fixture against RawalPindiz.

Meanwhile, for Kingsmen to advance, they need to beat Pindiz by a substantial margin to bolster their points tally to 10, besides surpassing Qalandars in terms of net run rate.

Although the exact required margin of victory for the Kingsmen will be determined after the first innings of their match against Rawalpindiz concludes, they need to win roughly by 85 runs or chase down the target in just 10 overs.