Karachi Kings knocked out of PSL 11 as Qalandars stun Zalmi

Karachi Kings' players celebrate a wicket during their PSL 11 match against Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 25, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: 2020 champions Karachi Kings have been knocked out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 following holders Lahore Qalandars' victory over leaders Peshawar Zalmi in the high-stakes 38th match of the eight-team tournament at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday.

Qalandars' six-wicket victory over Zalmi bolstered their points tally to 10 points in 10 matches and lifted them to the fourth position, pipping arch-rivals Kings, who finished with as many points but an inferior net run rate.

Kings, who defeated the previous edition's runners-up, Quetta Gladiators, in their last league-stage match earlier today, also needed Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen to lose their final fixtures against Zalmi and RawalPindiz, respectively, as they had the worst net run rate amongst the three contenders.

But the defending champions' victory over Zalmi meant the Kings are no longer in contention to secure a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, the fourth side to seal the coveted playoffs spot will now be determined after Kingsmen's match against Pindiz, scheduled to be played here at the National Bank Stadium on Sunday.

The Qalandars, currently holding the sought-after fourth position, would want Kingsmen to lose the fixture to qualify for the playoffs, while the debutants would have to beat Pindiz by a substantial margin to bring their points tally to 10 and also to surpass the defending champions in terms of net run rate.

For the unversed, Karachi Kings' failure to qualify for the playoffs marked the fourth instance since the inception of the marquee league in 2016.



Previously, they remained deprived of the top-four finish in three consecutive editions from 2022 to 2024.