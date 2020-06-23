Remainder of PSL 2020 to be held in November: Wasim Khan

The PSL 2020 may resume in November depending on the ongoing pandemic. Photo: PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan has said that the board is looking to organise the remaining four matches of the suspended Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 in November.

"We have identified a window in November to complete our remaining matches but that’s subject to the pandemic. Zimbabwe is also schedule to visit pakistan in November to play three T20Is and three ODIs," he told Geo News.

Speaking about the growth of the league he revealed that over 500,000 spectators visited stadiums in 26 games this year and figures would have increased in the last few matches had they not been postponed.

"Since the league has moved to Pakistan it has become a big thing. It was a big challenge to have the entire PSL in Pakistan as we didn't have any infrastructure but the PCB staff did a great job," he said.

While disclosing plans to add Peshawar as another PSL venue Wasim said that the PCB is aiming to take cricket as far and wide as possible.

"PSL is lifeblood for Pakistan and it was good thing to have all the games in the country," he said.

He added that PSL franchises have concerns. While the board is addressing their grievances he said that there is no serious conflict.

"PCB and PSL franchises are working together for betterment of Pakistan cricket. Arguments and disagreements happen everywhere as everyone has their point of view. Franchises are important stake holders and they have played an important role by investing in Pakistan cricket.

"We are reviewing the financial model and thinking about home and away revenue sharing model. We are meeting in early July and we will discuss on these lines," he said.

Meanwhile, the PCB CEO backed the idea of restoring T20 Champions Legue and said that the tournament can do good for domestic T20 teams.

