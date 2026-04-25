PSL 11: Lahore Qalandars stun Peshawar Zalmi to keep playoffs hopes intact

Lahore Qalandars' Fakhar Zaman (right) and Abdullah Shafique bump bats during their PSL 11 match against Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 25, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: Experienced opener Fakhar Zaman's unbeaten half-century propelled defending champions Lahore Qalandars to a hard-fought six-wicket victory over leaders Peshawar Zalmi in the 38th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

The victory kept Qalandars alive in the eight-team tournament as it bolstered their points tally to 10, but has not yet guaranteed a playoffs spot, which will be determined by the outcome of the match between two debutants, Hyderabad Kingsmen and RawalPindiz, scheduled to be played at the National Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Set to chase a daunting 200-run target in the must-win game, the Qalandars knocked the winning runs for the loss of four wickets and three balls to spare.

The Qalandars got off to an unwanted start to the pursuit as Khurram Shahzad dismissed their right-handed opener Mohammad Naeem (10) on the final delivery of the third over with just 21 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Fakhar then shared important partnerships with Abdullah Shafique and Charith Asalanka, who contributed with brisk 25 and 33, respectively.

The experienced opener then joined forces with all-rounder Sikandar Raza, and the duo bolstered the scoring rate by putting together 41 runs off 18 deliveries until the latter suffered a bizarre hit-wicket dismissal off Sufiyan Muqeem in the 16th over, and walked back after making an 11-ball 29.

Raza's dismissal did not halt Qalandars' progress as Daniel Sams ensured retaining the momentum with a blazing cameo of 35 not out from 15 deliveries, and eventually steered the defending champions over the line in the final over.

Meanwhile, Fakhar carried his bat all the way through and returned after top-scoring with an unbeaten 58 off 47 deliveries, studded with four fours and two sixes.

For Zalmi, Ali Raza, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shahzad and Muqeem could bag one wicket apiece.

Put into bat first, the leaders piled up 199/4 in their 20 overs, courtesy of an anchoring partnership for the second wicket between Babar and Bracewell.

The 2017 champions got off to a shaky start to their innings as Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi cleaned up James Vince (10) on the first delivery of the third over with just 16 runs on the board.

Shaheen struck again in his next over, dismissing in-form Kusal Mendis (seven) and brought the total down to 36/2.

Following the back-to-back setbacks, Bracewell joined Babar in the middle, and the duo batted sensibly to script a decent recovery for Zalmi, knitting an important 94-run partnership, which saw both batters bring up their respective half-centuries.

Haris Rauf eventually broke the threatening stand on the first delivery of the 16th over by castling Babar, who walked back after scoring 59 off 45 deliveries, laced with five fours and a six.

Bracewell was then involved in another crucial partnership for Zalmi as he raised 64 runs for the fourth-wicket partnership with Iftikhar Ahmed, which ensured a dominant finish with the bat for the leaders.

The New Zealand international remained the top-scorer for Zalmi with 83 off 45 deliveries, studded with eight fours and six sixes, while Iftikhar chipped in with a 14-ball 27 not out.

For Qalandars, Shaheen and Rauf bagged two wickets each, but the latter was expensive as he conceded 46 runs in his four overs.